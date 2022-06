Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 8:47 am

By: News On 6

14 republicans went head to head in Tuesday night's primary and now the race for the state's Second Congressional District will head to a runoff between Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen.

Frix joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the next steps in his campaign.