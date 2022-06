Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 9:51 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa restaurant is nationally recognized on Door Dash's top 100 Most Loved Restaurants in the country.

Lambrusco'z Deli and Catering Market is the only Oklahoma eatery that made the cut as a top-rated customer favorite.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at the restaurant on Wednesday morning where she spoke to the owner about the big accomplishment.