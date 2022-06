Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 4:26 pm

By: News On 6

Doctor On Call: Firework Safety For Children

The doctor is in and on Wednesday it was pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.

With the 4th of July coming up, we want to talk about keeping your kids safe around fireworks.

1. Fireworks are very dangerous, even for adults.

2. Do not hold or point fireworks at others.

3. Have a bucket of water out

4. Wear eye protection

5. Don't make an exception to your common sense.