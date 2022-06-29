Emergency Infant Services Hands Out Free Baby Supplies

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 5:06 pm

By: News On 6

A local program is helping parents struggling to access basic needs for their babies.

The Tulsa non-profit "Emergency Infant Services" visited Kishner Library on Wednesday to provide diapers, wipes and formula directly to families in need.

The non-profit travels to sites across the city for its services, which are free and have no income or residency requirements.

You can find all the upcoming events and hours on their website HERE.

The next one is Thursday, June 30, at the South Tulsa Community House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.