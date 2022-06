Thursday, June 30th 2022, 8:33 am

By: News On 6

Some City Of Tulsa Employees To Get Pay Raises Following Approval Of $945M City Budget

Employees with the City of Tulsa will soon be getting pay raises.

The City Council approved a $945 million budget, which includes a $16 minimum wage for full-time employees.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the raise will help those who are dealing with inflation.

"The city council and I prioritize employee pay increases to keep up with rate of inflation that we're seeing so we can retain the best city workforce of any city in America," said Mayor Bynum.

The mayor says taxes will not increase.