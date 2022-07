Friday, July 1st 2022, 7:24 am

By: News On 6

A federal jury has found a Sequoyah County man guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Prosecutors say Joshua Thomas, of Vian, Oklahoma, Sexually abused a child under 12 years old from December 2017 to March 2018.

The victim testified Thomas touched them inappropriately.

Thomas is a tribal member, so the case was tried in federal court. He will be sentenced at s later date.