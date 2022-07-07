EMSA Extends Medical Heat Alert After Dozens Of Heat Related Calls

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 9:34 am

Breaking News Update 7/7/22 9:35 a.m.

Officials from EMSA say crews have responded to 32 suspected heat-related illness calls since the Medical Heat Alert was issued on Friday, July 1.

According to EMSA, 20 patients were transported to local hospitals because of their symptoms.

EMSA says the Medical Heat Alert will remain in place until Monday, July 11.





EMSA has issued its third Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Friday morning after it says medics responded to six heat-related calls in the Tulsa area before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to EMSA, four of those calls resulted in a patient being transported to the hospital.

EMSA says it strongly recommends taking heat precautions over the weekend as temperatures are expected to remain high.

