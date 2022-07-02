Body Recovered From Tulsa Home By Fire Crews

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 2:37 pm

By: News On 6

Update 7/2/2022 3:40 PM: The person found inside the home died by suicide, according to Tulsa authorities.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential

***

Tulsa firefighters have recovered a body at a home in northeast Tulsa.

The incident happened in a home near North Lewis Avenue and East Pine Street.

This is a developing story.