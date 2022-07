Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:28 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Looking to Identify Man Caught Stealing Mail On Camera

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing mail.

It happened the morning of June 27th near 11th and Peoria.

The homeowner's Ring doorbell captured the man taking mail and walking off.

If you know who the man in this video is, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.