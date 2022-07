Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 7:29 pm

By: News On 6

Porum residents are being asked to limit their water usage this weekend.

This is due to a main pump line break causing Porum Public Works Authority to ask all its customers to conserve as much water as possible over the next 24 to 48 hours.

While repairs are being made, water is unable to be pumped from the water plant to the storage towers.

July 4th weekend is always one of the highest water usage times of the year.