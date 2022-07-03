Tulsa Restaurant Makes DoorDash Top 100 List

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 8:13 pm

A Tulsa restaurant is nationally recognized on DoorDash's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S.

Lambrusco'z Deli and Catering Market is the only Oklahoma eatery that made the cut as a top-rated customer favorite.

Fewer than one percent of DoorDash restaurants make the list.

Lambrusco'z Owner Nancy Bruce said she didn't know about it at first until lines started reaching the door.

You'll find Lambrusco'z on 41st and Peoria, a deli that's been serving Tulsa for 37 years.

Restaurants reach "Most Loved" status with DoorDash based on several factors. That includes low cancellation rates, correct orders, short wait times, number of monthly deliveries, and high customer ratings.

This data is collected for a year, and restaurants must keep up their ratings. Lambrusco'z is 4.9 out of 5.

Bruce said when word got out last week, she started preparing.

“I called my staff Thursday night and said, we need to all get to work early in the morning and be ready,” Bruce said.

The next day, the lunch rush nearly doubled in time with non-stop customers.

Plus, the restaurant beat its daily record for DoorDash orders.

She said the service helped business significantly during the height of the pandemic, when more people wanted food delivered to them.

"We probably reached a huge amount of people that we would have never reached otherwise,” Bruce said.

Bruce said several mom-and-pop restaurants, like Lambrusco'z, made the list.

She’s honored to be among several other small businesses.

"It's nice to be recognized. My staff works so hard. I set the rules, but they all follow them and do a great job. So, it made me pretty proud,” Bruce said.

She says this big recognition for her restaurant is meaningful.

But the work goes on, and they’ll keep serving up sandwiches and smiles.



