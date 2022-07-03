Metro Summer Youth Camp Hopes To Prevent Violence In The Community

Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 10:03 pm

A metro nonprofit is working to prevent violence in the community this summer.

Their annual youth camp was back this year after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The founder, Kuinten Rucker, said the message he wants to instill is what you do today will impact tomorrow. He got the idea to start this camp over ten years ago, when violence took away someone in his family.

“My little cousin was driving down the street and saw some girls fighting. He got out the car and broke up the fight. As he was walking back, he got shot in the back,” Rucker said.

Rucker said it only takes a few seconds for an irrational decision to take someone's life.

“We believe an idle mind is a waste of time right now, so what we found out is that kids get in a lot of trouble in the summer especially in the evening time,” Rucker said.

“There's just so much going on out here in the world. Gang banging and all that is a big issue,” Jaquan Boyd said.

The Stop the Violence Summer Camp teaches kids ages five and up to have confidence.

Rucker said of course they made time for fun, but the goal is to address mental health and provide students with leadership skills.

“We start with the roots. The roots are the base the foundation. As we are building these young people up it just makes us proud. What you pour in is what you get,” Rucker said.

The Stop the Violence camp will start up again in March. To sign up, CLICK HERE.