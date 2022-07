Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 10:16 pm

By: News On 6

OHP: Pedestrian Was Hit, Killed By Car On I-244

A man is dead Sunday evening after being hit by a car on I-244 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Troopers on the scene told News On 6 that the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-244 from north to south.

That's when witnesses said the victim hesitated in the roadway and was struck at full speed by a Honda Civic.

Authorities said the driver was a male. No word on his condition.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.