Fire At Condemned Tulsa House Started By Firework

Monday, July 4th 2022, 6:23 am

By: News On 6, David Prock

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK.

Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.

"Really during this time of year, fireworks safety is a must. They're not allowed inside the city limits of Tulsa. It's illegal exactly for reasons like this. And so it becomes a safety hazard and puts the entire neighborhood at risk."

The house is condemned and owned by the city because it’s not up to code so no one should be at the house.



