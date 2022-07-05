Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody After Turning Himself In

Monday, July 4th 2022, 10:16 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6, Drake Johnson

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the suspect in a homicide on Sunday is in custody after turning himself in.

The TCSO said suspect Tyler Lewis, 23, turned himself in and is being booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

This comes after deputies said they responded to a 911 call Sunday night at a home near East 56th Street North and Lewis where another 23-year-old, Tyler Lane Kirk, was found dead. Deputies said a family member discovered Kirk's body after stopping by to check on him after he stopped replying to texts.