Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 5:51 am

By: News On 6

2 Stabbed After Brawl Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say

Tulsa Police say two people suffered stab wounds after a fight over fireworks turned into a brawl.

Police say it happened at the Park View Terrace Apartments near 61st and Highway 75.

According to police, juveniles were walking through the complex when they say another group of people started shooting fireworks at them, which led to a brawl.

Police say the initial call went out as a fight with guns, but when they got officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile and a woman with knife wounds from the fight.

Police say a juvenile was cut in the leg and a woman was cut in the arm.

According to police, the two victims ran into an apartment and told police the suspects kicked in the door and threatened them with guns.

Police say this was one of many calls from the busy Fourth of July night.

"Between all the fireworks that are way after hours and then other domestics, we've had a couple other shots fired calls and that was mostly some kids shooting guns up in the air, two people were arrested on that call," said Sgt. Emily Miche, Tulsa Police.

Police say all of the injuries suffered in the case are non-life threatening.

Police have not yet made any arrests but say they do have a good idea of who the suspects are.



