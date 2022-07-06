Man, Woman Identified In Bixby Deaths; Investigation Underway

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 4:31 pm

By: News On 6

A woman was found dead Wednesday in a Bixby home and a man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The Bixby Police Department has identified the couple as Martin Everett Smith and Sherry Gamble Smith. No cause of death has been released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Bixby Police with the investigation.

Sherry Gamble Smith was the president and CEO of the Black Wall Street Chamber. She was the founder of Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival and know to be an advocate for local businesses in the community.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.