Fundraiser Raises $2 Million For Toddler Orphaned By The Highland Park Shooter

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 2:23 pm

By: CBS News

A fundraiser set up to help two-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has raised almost $2 million since it was created on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised $1.92 million, with its organizer, Irina Colon, noting that she created the fundraising effort with permission of the boy's family. The toddler wasn't injured in the shooting.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among those killed during the mass shooting, and Aiden was separated from his parents during the chaos.

Dana and Greg Ring told CBS Chicago that they found the child with a stranger, who was in shock, and that they took the boy and looked after him until a Highland Park police detective picked him up and reunited him with his grandparents at a hospital.

"I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey," Colon wrote in the GoFundMe, which has attracted almost 36,000 donations.

She added, "Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan."