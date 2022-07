Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 4:38 pm

By: News On 6

The extreme heat can be a tool for scammers to try and steal your hard-earned money.

Many will try and call, claiming your electricity will be shut off by the end of the day unless you pay up. To help us sort through what to do if you receive one of those calls is Melanie Henry with AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network.