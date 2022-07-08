Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

Friday, July 8th 2022, 11:36 am

By: News On 6

A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night.

According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.

Flanner was taken into custody and will be transferred to the FBI due to her Native American status.

