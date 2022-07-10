Tulsa Public Schools Holds Job Fair For Campus Police Officers

Saturday, July 9th 2022, 9:48 pm

Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) is looking to hire more people for the campus police department.

Campus Police are facing staffing shortages when it comes to both police officers and security officers.

To fix this, the department held a job fair Friday and Saturday to find qualified candidates.

TPS Campus Police said officers are looking for people who want to give back and protect the children in the Tulsa community.

“What I’m looking for are people who love children,” said Matthias Wicks, the Chief of Police for the Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police Department. “And they’re excited to be around young people, they’re excited to be around other employees, they want to create a safe place, that people can get along well.”

Wicks said he wants officers who will make a difference in the lives of TPS students, starting with elementary school.

“We believe in them,” Wicks said about TPS students. “We want them to succeed, and we want to be part of it. It’s not unusual for our police and security to be at the graduations, shouting for them, screaming for them, and hugging them, laughing with them, giving them high-fives.”

Wicks is also looking for officers who will help students when things go wrong, either inside or outside of the classroom.

“We want to see young persons succeed in class and if there are challenges, we want to be part of those restorative efforts, we want to be part of making them feel good about themselves,” said Wicks.

Wicks recommends applying for TPS Police to anyone who is looking to make a difference in their community.

“If you care about young people, students, and want them to succeed if you want to build positive relationships with students and their families, and if you want to make a difference, then you need to apply,” said Wicks.

If you are interested in applying to be a campus police officer or security officer you can do that here.

You will need a digital copy of your resume to apply.

For more information, CLICK HERE.