Saturday, July 9th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Murder Near Admiral, Garnett

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a suspect related to death of a 38-year-old man is in custody.

Officers found Cristian Hernandez dead near Admiral and Garnett on Friday.

Police said Hernandez was shot in the head.

Police later arrested 38-year-old Justin Malone for first-degree murder.

Malone was booked with a tribal hold.

No word yet on a motive or how the two men knew each other.

Police said this is Tulsa's 44th homicide of 2022.