Sunday, July 10th 2022, 10:20 am

By: News On 6

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa to help people avoid heat related issues.

Downtown shelters at John 3:16 Mission near Easton and Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope near Archer and Denver are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Tulsa County Emergency Shelter near Charles Page Boulevard and South 25th West Avenue is also open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.