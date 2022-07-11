19-Year-Old Killed In Delaware County Crash, OHP Investigating

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 9:57 pm

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old died and another teenager was injured Saturday night in a Delaware County crash.

Troopers said this happened on Highway 412 at 9:30 p.m. about 2 miles west of Kansas, Oklahoma.

According to the OHP report, Lonnie Berridge, 19, was traveling southbound on S. 590 Rd. in an ATV with Jaden Jones, 18, in the passenger seat.

Then, Troopers said Berridge ran a stop sign and was hit by Justin Evans, who was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 412.

Berridge died at the scene and Jones was treated and released from an Arkansas hospital.

Evans refused treatment on the scene, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash and Berridge's condition are still under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.