Monday, July 11th 2022, 10:44 am

By: News On 6

A local theater company is bringing Broadway to Tulsa!

Craft Productions is producing Shrek the Musical, based on the 2001 DreamWorks movie.

Director Michael Fling and actor Michael Burrell joined the New On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss the upcoming production

You can Shrek the Musical at the TCC Van Trease PACE at 81st and Highway 160 from July 12 through the 17th. Tickets start at $18.