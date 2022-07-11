Monday, July 11th 2022, 2:22 pm

Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill showed us how to do another great summer recipe on the grill from the Cooking Corner.

DIJON GRILLED BONE-IN PORK CHOPS W/ SWEET ONION & APPLE COMPOTE

These Dijon Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops are over the top delicious! Grilling with the sweet marinade and topping with the apples and onions make this recipe drool-worthy. The secret?

Go “bone-in”. It just makes a better chop in our opinion.

INGREDIENTS

6 tablespoons Dijon mustard

6 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsweetened apple juice

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 (8 ounce) bone-in pork loin chops

DIRECTIONS

Mix mustard, brown sugar, apple juice, and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl until

marinade is smooth. Pour 2/3 the marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork

chops, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the

refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight. Cover bowl with remaining marinade with plastic wrap and

refrigerate.

Remove pork chops from marinade and discard bag and marinade.

Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

Cook the pork chops on the preheated grill, basting with reserved marinade, until no longer

pink in the center, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center

should read 145 degrees F. Let pork chops stand for 5 minutes before serving.

For the Sweet Onion and Apple Compote

In a large skillet melt 2 T of the butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring

frequently until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and pepper and continue

cooking until the onions turn golden brown, another 10 minutes or so. If the onions start to

burn, reduce the heat. Transfer onions to a bowl or plate.

In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 T of butter. Add the apples and cook, stirring

occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Add onion mixture to apples and stir to combine.

Cook gently until heated through. Serve warm.

PREP TIME: 20 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVES: 4