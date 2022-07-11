Tourist Captures Video Of Avalanche On Kyrgyzstan Mountain

Monday, July 11th 2022, 2:29 pm

By: News On 6

A tourist captured an amazing sight when a hiking trip in the mountains went opposite as planned.

The video was taken at the Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

A glacier broke off near the gorge and started an avalanche, which headed straight for the hiker, Harry Shimmin.

Shimmin said the reason he didn't move away during the video was because he was right next to the only spot he could hide in, so he just stayed there until he had to go for cover.

