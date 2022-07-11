Muskogee Civic Center Becomes Shelter Families After Apartment Fire

Monday, July 11th 2022, 4:20 pm

Nearly 100 people in Muskogee are out of their homes after a large apartment fire destroyed several units Saturday.

The Red Cross has transformed the Muskogee Civic Center into a temporary shelter, but it's also bustling with several agencies looking to help. Donations have poured in from around the community to help the victims displaced by the fire.

"100 people for us is a pretty significant fire. Usually, it’s one apartment or two apartments, unfortunately, with this specific location it just affected them all," says Matt Rose with American Red Cross.

He says 35 of those people are staying there now, getting help with medical care, food, and clothing.

"We're dealing with 35 people, their belongings and all they have is what's in that small room upstairs," he says.

While they have a place to stay, for now, it's only a temporary solution.

"Housing shortages are everywhere and they're certainly prevalent in our community and so trying to find places for them to go has been a terrible challenge," says Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.

He says he’s grateful for the Red Cross but says once folks leave here, they need somewhere to go.

"I think what's gonna have to happen is that we're gonna have to have the community step up and say they have room," says Coleman.

He says there may not be enough housing for the victims in Muskogee.

"Unfortunately we may not be able to place everybody inside Muskogee City limits, they may have to be in the county, they may even have to be outside of the county," he says.

Mayor Coleman says while people are still at the civic center, donations of new clothes are greatly appreciated.

The mayor wants to warn the community of fake GoFundMe Accounts. He says the only legitimate place to donate money is the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Website.

The city also released a statement with more information.