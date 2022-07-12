Couple Says Car Was Stolen Days Before Move To Colorado

Monday, July 11th 2022, 9:31 pm

A Broken Arrow couple is without a car after they say it was stolen just days before they are set to move to Colorado.

The couple said they are supposed to leave for Colorado on Friday and need to get there soon to start new jobs.

Jasmine Meis said she was shocked when her husband told her their car was stolen outside of their apartment in Broken Arrow.

"My husband comes and wakes me up, it was like 9:20, and he goes our car is gone, our car is gone, and I run outside, and the car is gone," she said.

She said they are getting ready to leave Friday to move home to Colorado.

They already have jobs lined up to start next week, and now no way to get there.

"It's really like my God, what am I going to do because we leave in a couple of days, we leave Friday to move back to Colorado, and I just wanted to cry," she said.

She said they've driven around searching for the car, but haven't spotted it.

It's a red Hyundai Accent with some hail damage and a child seat in the back. The back windshield has a purple sticker that says "Save the Children" and the first three letters of the tag are JRD.

She said without her car, she's having to ask for rides to work, and can't do basic things like go to the grocery store.

"I know it's not just us that's going through it at the moment, it's a lot of people but I mean we are a young family, and we really rely on our vehicle to get places and to be able to make our money," she said.

Jasmine said she's praying the car is found, and that her family will be able to get to Colorado safely.

"We just want our car so our family can make it, we're a struggling family as is, so it would be nice to be able to have that back, and just make our day you know," she said.

Jasmine said she did file a police report with Broken Arrow Police. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.