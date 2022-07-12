Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission Discusses Shelter Renovation Updates

Monday, July 11th 2022, 10:19 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission held its monthly meeting on Monday.

The meeting focused on renovating and possibly expanding the shelter.

The chair of the commission said it's working with the city to update the Tulsa Animal Shelter.

"The animal shelter is old and antiquated... so, the discussion around that was -- what is the status of the funding. We know with supply chain issues that the project has been delayed. So, this was an opportunity for Mr. Nealy to give us an update," said Susan Savage, Chair of TAW Commission.

The commission also discussed hiring a shelter manager.