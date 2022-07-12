Clemency Hearing Scheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 8:12 am

By: News On 6

Clemency Hearing Scheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In1999

A man sentenced to death for murdering two people in Tulsa in 1999 will have his clemency hearing in November.

John Hanson was one of two people given a death sentence for the murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman.

Bowles was walking in the mall for exercise, then carjacked and kidnapped by the two men, then driven to north Tulsa county and murdered.

Thurman was a good samaritan nearby who went to help and was shot and killed as well.

Hanson's clemency hearing is scheduled for November 9th. His execution is scheduled for December 15th.

Clemency hearings are part of the process and while the board can recommend clemency it's up to the governor whether to stop any execution.