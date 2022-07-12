Bruce Springsteen Announces Tulsa Concert Date

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 12:03 pm

By: Drake Johnson, News On 6

American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen announced dates and locations Tuesday morning for his 2023 U.S. tour with the E Street Band.

"The Boss" will be performing at Tulsa's BOK Center on February 21, 2023.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates in North America since 2016.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

