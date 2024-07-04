Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

Thursday, July 4th 2024, 9:31 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma’s Own Zach Bryan released his new album “The Great American Bar Scene” on Thursday morning.

The album has 19 new songs, including collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and John Moreland.

Folks across the United States got to listen to the album a week early at select bars chosen by Bryan, including several here in Green Country.

Some of those bars included Dobbies Bar in Dewey, Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, Roosters Bar in Owasso and Iron Horse Saloon in Oologah, Bryan's hometown.

Bryan is currently on tour. He will be playing at the BOK Center on back-to-back nights on December 12 and 13 later this year.
