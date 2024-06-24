Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene" Preview Kicks Off In Oklahoma

Dobbies is one of four Oklahoma bars previewing Zach Bryan's new album, "The Great American Bar Scene" for fans Monday. Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan will release his new album on July 4th.

To celebrate the release, he is hosting parties at bars across the country, including Dobbies in Dewey Oklahoma.

People in Dewey say Dobbies is already famous to them, but now everyone else will know how great it is.

Pictures hung up on the wall are actually being used for the album cover art for Zach’s album “The Great American Bar Scene.”

Fans got to hear some of the album before the release.

“So what my darling son has done, he’s sent some files all over the county to bar owners and managers and they are the only ones with this stuff on their phones,” Zach’s dad Dewayne said.

Fans in Dewey say the fact that Zach has done this is beyond special and because of him, everyone around the country can hear about Dobbies.

“I’m excited about it and proud of Zach, and his family and this bar that’s been home to lots of us for years and years,” Brenda Hainsinger said.

The party here will be going until 11 p.m. tonight and the new album comes out on July 4th.



