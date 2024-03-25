'Once In A Lifetime': Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert

Blake Shelton is hosting the “All for the Hall” benefit concert Saturday, March 30 at the BOK Center. The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Oklahoma’s Own including Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and the Swon Brothers.

By: News On 6

-

We’re less than a week away from some of Oklahoma’s best music artists taking the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Related Story: Blake Shelton To Host Concert At BOK Center Along With Several Oklahoma Artists

Blake Shelton is hosting the “All for the Hall” benefit concert Saturday, March 30. The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Oklahoma’s Own including Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and the Swon Brothers.

Shelton talked with our Big Country 99.5 Radio Partner DJ Tanner Messer about how special this event will be.

"It's literally gonna be a night packed with music. Once in a lifetime, this is never gonna happen again. And this absolutely runs the gamut of great country artists, old and new. It's gonna be super exciting. I don't know how else to describe how special it is. It's gonna be awesome," Shelton said.

The concert is Saturday, March 30 at the BOK Center and tickets are still available. CLICK HERE for details.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Tanner will be talking with Blake more about the show later Monday, March 25 on Big Country 99.5.