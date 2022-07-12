Major Construction Changes Coming To Highway 75, East Leg Of IDL

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 9:40 am

By: News On 6

Heads up for drivers in downtown Tulsa, the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on the east leg of the IDL are now closed for repairs.

Crews opened southbound traffic on the stretch of the IDL on Monday after months of pavement repairs.

ODOT says northbound traffic will now detour to other legs of the IDL.

Drivers should Keep in mind that there will be other ramp closures that could impact traffic.

According to ODOT, this is the final wave of repairs to the IDL and should hopefully be completed by next Spring.