Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 2:58 pm

Ryan Gillin joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in July 2022. Prior to joining the News On 6 team, she graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in News Media and Communication Studies.

Ryan pursued a career as a multimedia journalist after working for WVUA-23 News in Tuscaloosa, AL during her junior and senior year at Alabama. She looks forward to making connections with Oklahomans and telling their stories.

An avid sports fan, Ryan enjoys cheering on her favorite teams in her free time: the Ravens, Orioles, and Crimson Tide.