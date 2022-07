Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 3:48 pm

By: News On 6

It's been nearly 30 years since the Oklahoma City Bombing and victims say they're still struggling to get the money that was donated to them. That fund was audited 10 years ago when it was revealed there was still $10 million in it.

News on 6's Dana Hertneky has been following this story for years and joined us now to discuss where things stand.