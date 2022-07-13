Reading Partners Program In Jeopardy After TPS Board Meeting

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 5:11 pm

A vote at the Tulsa Public School board meeting this week left parents with questions after many items on the agenda didn't get approved by the board.

One of those big items was a contract with Reading Partners, a nonprofit that helps hundreds of students with their reading skills.

The director of Reading Partners said if their contract is not renewed with TPS, the results would be devastating. She hopes the board will change its decision Thursday at a special meeting.

“We were stunned to hear the news," said Courtney Rodebush, the Reading Partners Program Director.

Three board members voted down several agenda items at Monday night’s board meeting.

Dr. Deborah Gist said those items include the ability to pay the district's bills, hire and recruit staff and teachers, buy necessary equipment for school, and a partnership with Reading Partners, which helped 800 elementary students last year.

"We’ve continued to see growth, and 89 percent of student involved in Reading Partners experienced immeasurable growth," Rodebush said.

Rodebush said they’ve partnered with TPS since 2013, offering 45-minute sessions with students to help them with reading.

She said at Thursday's meeting, she plans to present data to the board to show how successful the program has been.

“A lot of TPS employees and staff are behind us and on board with us," said Rodebush. "We feel confident going into tomorrow.”

At the end of Monday night’s meeting, three board members walked out while Dr. Gist complained about their votes.

"I was extremely concerned at what I watched, and horrified actually," said Cindy Decker.

Cindy Decker served on the school board from 2015 to 2019 and wrote a letter signed by 16 other former board members, urging the current members to get back to business.

"To urge current members to go get back to the table, put kids first, put their personal differences aside, and do what’s best," said Decker.

A petition has now been created to remove the three members who voted no and left the meeting Monday; Dr. Jerry Griffin, Dr. Jeannettie Marshall and E'lena Ashley.

Dr. Griffin said his vote was all about board procedure and said the items were on the wrong agenda. He said he wants members to have a discussion instead of voting on a consent agenda.

He said he supports all the items and hopes to see them approved.

Dr. Marshall said she also supports Reading Partners and simply wanted more information about it and other items in the consent agenda. She said she hopes everyone can come to an agreement on Thursday.

The special meeting is at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Education Service Center.