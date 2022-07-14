Union Schools Community Raising Money For Children After Death Of Parents

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6

Union Community Raising Money For Children After Death Of Parents

The Union schools community came together on Wednesday for a fundraiser for the children of Sherry and Martin Smith.

Bixby police said the couple was found dead in their home one week ago, following a domestic situation.

Their two youngest children are both students at Union.

The "Momma Hawks" held a fundraiser at Chipotle near 71st and Highway 169, selling Redhawks shirts and collecting QuikTrip gift cards.

"It's important for, I think, for both the kids who are Union students and athletes, student-athletes there, that we show them that they have the support of Union as a whole," said Melissa Rowe, Union Momma Hawks President.

Organizers said folks from surrounding cities like Broken Arrow and Jenks also showed up to show their support.



