TSCO Deputies To Conduct Active Shooter Training At Liberty High School In Mounds

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 8:18 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Deputies will be conducting active shooter training on Thursday at Liberty High School in Mounds.

The Sheriff's Office says, in light of the recent shootings across the country, it wants parents and students to know that deputies are well trained and ready to respond if ever needed.

TCSO says the training will allow deputies to practice the skills they need to quickly respond to an active shooter situation and get them familiar with the layout of the school buildings.

Deputies conducted training at Berry Hill Schools last week.

Thursday's training will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m.