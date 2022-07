Thursday, July 14th 2022, 10:16 pm

By: News On 6

Loved Ones Gather For Vigil To Remember Life Of Sherry Gamble Smith

Loved ones are remembering the founder of Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, who was found dead in her Bixby home last week.

Sherry Gamble Smith was well-known for her work in the Greenwood community.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from the vigil in the Greenwood District.