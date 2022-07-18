Sapulpa Program Gives Some Students New Clothes For Free

Sunday, July 17th 2022, 9:45 pm

Many students in Sapulpa have the chance to get some free clothes for next school year.

This is all thanks to a program called “Kidz Kloset.”

The idea started back in the 1980s, when school nurse Susie Henderson noticed a need for some students to get new clothes.

The program has since expanded, and now the “Kidz Kloset'' is home to hundreds of shirts, pants, and shoes.

Henderson, who is now retired and serves as the director of the program, said the reactions from students when they get new outfits is what keeps her going.

“It’s just the smiles, and the kids come in, and they dance, and they twirl, and they model, and we have more fun than they do,” said Henderson.

Cathy Rains, a volunteer who is Henderson’s daughter and a retired teacher, said the clothes bring students a new-found level of confidence.

"They were just a part of the other kids and excited to have the new clothes and show them off to their friends,” said Rains. “It does a lot for their confidence, they just shine, you can just see them beaming."

In addition to helping students feel good about themselves, the closet can also help families save money during an expensive time of year.

"If they can get some extra savings in their families and suit them up for the first day of school and throughout the school year, they really certainly depend on things like Kidz Kloset,” said Heather Browne, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Sapulpa Public Schools.

Henderson said her mission in life is to give back to the children in her community and hopes others will do the same.

"It's such a blessing, both to the people who receive and even more a blessing to the people who give," said Henderson.

People can set up appointments by calling the number on their Facebook page.

Again, students must be part of free and reduced lunch to qualify.

People who are interested in volunteering or donating clean, gently used clothes are encouraged to contact them as well.