Jenks High School Hosts Initiative To Prepare Teachers For Upcoming School Year

Monday, July 18th 2022, 5:13 pm

By: News On 6

1,300 teachers from across the area came to Jenks High School Monday to learn how to better teach kids. It's part of an initiative by the State Education Department.

School is out for summer, but teachers are filling the halls at Jenks High School to become better educators.

"It's just so clear that teachers are lifelong learners and we have just a full crowd today and they are here to learn, to better themselves, and to bring their best selves to their classrooms in August," says State Teacher of the year Rebecka Peterson. She is one of the dozens of teachers giving more than 100 breakout sessions. She's traveling to 7 towns across Oklahoma with the State Department of Education to bring professional development to teachers.

"It is such a joy for me because I'm a Tulsa girl so I have not seen a lot of the state and to get to see more of Oklahoma has been such a joy," Peterson says.

She says the last three years have been tough for education, she hopes her session inspires teachers to connect with each other and students.

"Small acts that build big trust and that trust begets connection and the connection is what brings healing and I think it's very clear we have a lot of healing to do after the last three years," says Peterson.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also spoke to teachers. Hofmeister says after the pandemic, kids need teachers now more than ever.

"We know that a lot of our kids have high needs and are dealing with things that some of us can't even imagine. It's a reminder that the world outside the classroom impacts the world inside our schools," Hofmeister says.

Peterson says every teacher in Oklahoma can help students.

"I think in Oklahoma there's 44,000 different amazing ways to be an effective educator because there's 44,000 of us," Peterson says.