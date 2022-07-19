Man Apparently Sleeping On Coney Island Beach Killed By NYC Parks Truck

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 7:51 am

By: CBS News

A man who was apparently sleeping on the beach at Coney Island was struck and killed by a New York City parks department truck early Monday, police said. The unidentified man was lying in the sand when he was hit by the parks department vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., police said.

The parks department said the truck was leaving the beach after a cleanup job and ran over the man, CBS New York reports. The driver didn't see the man, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene. The death is under investigation.

"This is a horrific tragedy. We are investigating the incident internally," the parks department said in a statement to CBS New York.







