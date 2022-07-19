Nonprofit Coffee Shop 'She Brews' Awarded Impact Grant

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 5:33 pm

A Green Country coffee shop is getting a new brand identity with the help of a $50,000 grant.

She Brews is a nonprofit that’s mission is to help women who are re-entering society following incarceration.

The grant will provide digital and marketing services for She Brews without a cost to help spread its mission even further.

"I could almost get tears because I'm so blessed by the gift and the opportunity,” said CEO and founder Rhonda Bear.

She said the grant will provide opportunities to expand awareness and impact more lives.

After a past drug addiction led her to prison, she knows the struggle firsthand. Bear started She Brews after regaining custody of her kids and receiving a full pardon.

The mission is to help mothers get out of prison, get a job, and get a place to live with a goal of being back with their children.

"However it is that the family's been broken by incarceration or normally addiction, we want to help heal and restore that,” Bear said.

She Brews was chosen from applicants from across Oklahoma for a grant to give its brand a boost.

Over the next year, the grant will help brand development and strategy through the website and other areas of marketing.

Matt Stansberry is the CEO of branding agency Nominee Design and digital agency Supergiant.

He started the Impact Grant in 2020 and said it's based on a couple of factors.

“One is the impact that's already being made from the organization. The other is, do we believe we can come alongside them and increase that impact,” Stansberry said.

With locations in Tulsa and Claremore, Bear hopes this will spread the word statewide. For her, it's about the women and children this will reach.

"Our whole heart is to see families reunited and to see lives changed and impacted,” Bear said.

The nonprofit is making a difference with a second chance and a good cup of coffee.