Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 3:10 pm

By: News On 6

Van Captured Collapsing Into New York Sinkhole Following Heavy Rains

The East Coast is getting all the rain that Green Country needs right now, but it comes with a problem.

The rain caused sinkholes to open in New York City.

News cameras saw a van sitting on the edge of a sinkhole in the Bronx and captured the moment the road collapsed, sending the vehicle tumbling down.