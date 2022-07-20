Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 6:02 am

TPS Looking To Hire More Than 180 Staff Members Before Start Of Upcoming School Year

Tulsa Public Schools says it needs to hire more than 180 staff members before the school year begins on August 18th.

The district says it is in need of 15 bus drivers, 75 custodians and six groundskeepers. It also needs 58 people for the child nutrition team, including cooks, cafeteria assistants and managers.

"These are folks who are the backbone of our district and they are essential to provide the services for schools to operate," said Jorge Robles, TPS Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

