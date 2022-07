Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 2:21 pm

By: News On 6

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in at least 40 states, including Oklahoma, with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant dominating the surge.

The World Health Organization says super-infectious subvariants of the omicron strain are driving new waves of the virus and that repeated infection could potentially lead to long COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control says infections of the BA.5 variant in the United States now account for about 78 percent of new COVID-19 cases.