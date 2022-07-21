Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 10:28 pm

FarmBar Reopens In Tulsa After Being Damaged By Large Fire

A Tulsa restaurant at 18th and Boston is open again after a large fire next door shut them down for months, and now the business is bouncing back.

FarmBar uses produce grown in its garden and other local farms' fresh ingredients.

The owners of FarmBar tell me they're just happy to walk in and smell fresh food instead of smoke.

"There are foods that I normally don't eat. Like don't put them on my plate, but if she makes it, it's divine," said Sharon Foley, customer.

"The food here is like alive. It's like alive," said Lisa Becklund.

Sharon Foley said she's been craving FarmBar for five months.

"I go this way to go home so I'd drive by and look," said Foley. "Valentines weekend was the last time we were here."

Finally, the wait is over. "We are so excited to get back in our kitchen. This is sort of like my dream restaurant so having it sort of taken away from me for 5 months has been really tough," said Becklund.

"Initially we were just lost, in all honesty," said Linda Fordz.

FarmBar shut down in February after a large fire next door destroyed Burn Co Barbeque.

Owners Lisa Becklund (Chef) and Linda Ford say their building suffered major smoke, water and electrical damage.

"We had areas where water was just gushing in so the dry wall had to be removed. The entire building had to be repainted. We had to just scower and scrape up the floor," said Ford.

In the meantime, they opened pop up restaurants to keep staff working, and from that came a second Tulsa restaurant, Il Seme, near 5th and Main.

"That was just this beautiful gift that came out of the situation with the fire," said Ford.

They said it's good to be back to their roots serving a 2.5 hour experience with a side of farm fresh ingredients straight from Oklahoma grounds.

FarmBar takes prepaid reservations Wednesday through Saturday.

Click here to learn more about FarmBar.